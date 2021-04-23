Wishes And Blessings Organized Series Of Events To Commemorate Seven Years Of Serving The Needy

DELHI: Wishes and Blessings, a Delhi based NGO, has organized a series of unique and eventful celebrations across 3 states in India to mark the occasion of turning 7.

To commemorate the milestone, the team at Wishes and Blessings had several exciting and elaborate events planned. However, keeping in mind the Covid-19 pandemic, the celebrations will be scaled down, and celebrated with strict guidelines, in-person. The NGO has organized a week-long set of events which will culminate on the organization’s actual birthday- 25th April 2021.

The events include poster making competitions, painting competitions and card making competitions for the organization’s underprivileged children, street children, children with special needs and children with physical disabilities, with prizes for top 3 entries. Additionally, keeping in mind the sharp rise of Covid-19 cases and the effect curfews and lockdowns have on destitute families, special ration kit and hygiene kit distribution drives have been organized in 3 locations- Madipur village, Delhi, Jamshedpur, Jharkhand and Guwahati, Assam. The ration kits contain ample provisions to feed a family of 5 for 20 days, while the hygiene kits include all essentials to ensure the safety and well-being of the beneficiaries during this crisis. Further, a special walker and cane distribution drive will be held for 7 individuals with physical disabilities residing in Jharkhand, Jamshedpur.

On field volunteers will be ensuring that all drives are executed under strict adherence to social distancing and safety precautions.

The celebrations will culminate on the 25th of April 2021, as the organization celebrates another milestone; the third anniversary of Mann ka Tilak, the Wishes and Blessings old age home. Virtual parties have been organized at Mann ka Tilak as well as in Chennai, Tamil Nadu, where the organization feeds over 100 elderly and abandoned people. The NGO has also launched various challenges and visual content under their special hashtag ‘#SaatSaalKaSaath’ across all social media platforms.

Commenting on the milestone event, Dr. Geetanjali Chopra, Founder and President, Wishes and Blessings said, “Wishes and Blessings has grown in leaps and bounds since its inception in 2014. I could never have envisioned that we would have grown from being only Delhi-based to having a presence in 5 states across India. Although the 7th birthday celebrations are low-key due to the crisis, nevertheless we are doing all we can to spread some happiness and birthday cheer to those who are affected the most”.

“It is only with the support of our donors, supporters and volunteers that Wishes and Blessings has been able to achieve what it has thus far, and I look forward to spreading many more smiles and making many more dreams come true in the years to come,” she adds.

Wishes and Blessings

Wishes and Blessings is a registered NGO based in Delhi, with a presence in Assam, Jharkhand, Tamil Nadu and West Bengal. Set up under the aegis of Dr. Geetanjali Chopra in 2014, the organization cuts across the spectrum of gender and age to help those who need it. The NGO is a unique platform to connect donors and beneficiaries, to bring together those who are blessed to help those who have unfulfilled wishes. They believe that happiness is not just an end, but a means to an end as well, and therefore do not have one focus area but 6 causes among which are education, nutrition, care for elders, relief, customizable charity and the overall cause of happiness.