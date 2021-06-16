Women Inspiring Network presents #Winning Minds, organizes a webinar on Parampara & Pragati: Creating Stories & Ecosystems in the Performing Arts

New Delhi, Tuesday, 15th June 2021: Women Inspiring Network presents #Winning Minds, brings a webinar on Parampara & Pragati, Creating Stories & Ecosystems in the Performing Arts. A rare and unique opportunity where the renowned panelists, Guru Padma Sharma, Gauri Sharma Tripathi, Kathak Dance Practitioner, Movement and Artistic Director of ANKH Dance, and Tarini Tripathi, Dance Student and Strength & Conditioning Coach will be sharing the screen on Friday, 18th June 2021 6 PM onward on WIN Facebook Page.



Winning Minds is a series to document brilliant work done by supremely talented authors and creative explorers. This series is hosted by Amrita Chowdhury – Author, Entrepreneur, Innovator, Board Member. The one-of-its-kind discussion, where three generations bound by the thread of Kathak Dance will talk about the evolution of the dance through their times – and the traditions that bind them to the form and the sparks that let them soar to a breakthrough.

Guru Padma Sharma, “Our philosophy is to uplift the individual through the tool of dance to be able to self-realize and illuminate from within – with rigor, practice, and discipline as the ongoing mantra”

Gauri Sharma Tripathi, Kathak Dance Practitioner, Movement and Artistic Director of ANKH Dance, said,” Wisdom teaches you that everything that happens in this theatre of life has profound significance. We refresh every day to view it with a new lens. What you see today is not the fruit of chance but fruit from seeds planted in the past, that is parampara…. Dance is the vitamin for life for us ”

Tarini Tripathi, Dance Student and Strength & Conditioning Coach said, “Creativity is no man’s land. The body creates movements through the ink of emotions in the space…. Many a time we need to revisit it as it is a spontaneous response to a moment of time “

Host and Curator Amrita Chowdhury said, “Dance, unlike the written word, has its own creative vocabulary that enmeshes motion, rhythm, and melody. The dancer becomes the medium, the words, and the story. Through this unique episode of Winning Minds, we will explore how the performing arts create intersections of practice, performance, and promotion, and what could the digital future entail.”

Stuti Jalan Founder, of Women Inspiring Network, said, “We are extremely honored to host this unique session where eminent leaders from the art and culture field will enlighten our audiences with their experiences and share their journey stories. We are really excited to look forward to the session”

