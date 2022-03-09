Women’s Day celebration Dr. Mohan’s hosts free diabetes test camp at Chennai Metro Stations

Chennai, March 2022: Dr. Mohan’s Diabetes Speciality Centre, one of the largest healthcare groups in Asia devoted to the treatment of diabetes and its complications, hosts free diabetes testing camp in the major metro stations in Chennai on March 8th as part of the Wonder Women Fest 2022, the Women’s Day celebration of Geo India Foundation. The camp facilitates free diabetes tests for across metro stations in Teynampet, Alandur, Airport, Vadapalani and Koyambedu Head Office.
Joining hands with Dr. Mohan’s, the free diabetes screening camp is one of the key highlights in the women’s day celebration. Dr. S. Kayalvizhi, Diabetologist consultant and Dr. Rajalakshmi, Senior Consultant, Ophthalmologist and from Dr. Mohan’s Diabetes Specialities Centres chaired as the chief guest for the women’s day celebration. Dr. Lovelena Munawar Consultant Diabetologist from Dr. Mohan’s chaired as the chief doctor for the free testing camp. Remarking the women power on women’s day, Dr. Mohan’s Diabetes Specilities also joined for the ‘Wonder Women Power Walk’, the walkathon hosted by Geo India Foundation.
Speaking about the camp, Dr V. Mohan, Chairman & Chief Diabetologist, Dr Mohan’s Diabetes Specialities Centre said, “the number of diabetes patients in India is alarmingly going up each year on account of various factors such as ageing, lack of physical activity and obesity due to unhealthy diet. It is important for people to get their diabetes tests done timely and ensure good health and treatment. We are glad to be part of Wonder Women 2022 and consider this opportunity as to reach people and spread the awareness and importance of getting the diabetes tests done”.
On the occasion of International Women’s Day, Dr. Mohan’s Diabetes Specialities Centre has also announced 15% discount on diabetes treatment for women across its centres in India from March 8 – 11, 2022.
On the special occasion of women’s day, Dr. R. M. Anjana, Managing Director, Dr. Mohan’s Diabetes Specialities Centre quoted, “Diabetes is on the rise among Women in India – mainly due to the lack of exercise. This is the concrete evidence that has surfaced from the nationwide survey being conducted by her along with the Indian Council for Medical Research. Women, especially in rural India, are discouraged from playing active physical sports and have limited access to any fitness activities due to social taboos. A woman cannot go outside the house after dark, cannot play field sports, cannot join health clubs, and does not have time for spending on her own wellbeing. Even the clothes are an inhibitory factor. This is a nationwide problem stemming from our cultural inhibitions. With the rising numbers of individuals affected by diabetes, it is necessary to devise a socially acceptable method to make women adopt a healthier lifestyle. Women should focus more on their health, physical and mental wellbeing “