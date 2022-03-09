Women’s Day celebration Dr. Mohan’s hosts free diabetes test camp at Chennai Metro Stations

Chennai, March 2022: Dr. Mohan’s Diabetes Speciality Centre, one of the largest healthcare groups in Asia devoted to the treatment of diabetes and its complications, hosts free diabetes testing camp in the major metro stations in Chennai on March 8th as part of the Wonder Women Fest 2022, the Women’s Day celebration of Geo India Foundation. The camp facilitates free diabetes tests for across metro stations in Teynampet, Alandur, Airport, Vadapalani and Koyambedu Head Office.

Joining hands with Dr. Mohan’s, the free diabetes screening camp is one of the key highlights in the women’s day celebration. Dr. S. Kayalvizhi, Diabetologist consultant and Dr. Rajalakshmi, Senior Consultant, Ophthalmologist and from Dr. Mohan’s Diabetes Specialities Centres chaired as the chief guest for the women’s day celebration. Dr. Lovelena Munawar Consultant Diabetologist from Dr. Mohan’s chaired as the chief doctor for the free testing camp. Remarking the women power on women’s day, Dr. Mohan’s Diabetes Specilities also joined for the ‘Wonder Women Power Walk’, the walkathon hosted by Geo India Foundation.

Speaking about the camp, Dr V. Mohan, Chairman & Chief Diabetologist, Dr Mohan’s Diabetes Specialities Centre said, “the number of diabetes patients in India is alarmingly going up each year on account of various factors such as ageing, lack of physical activity and obesity due to unhealthy diet. It is important for people to get their diabetes tests done timely and ensure good health and treatment. We are glad to be part of Wonder Women 2022 and consider this opportunity as to reach people and spread the awareness and importance of getting the diabetes tests done”.

On the occasion of International Women’s Day, Dr. Mohan’s Diabetes Specialities Centre has also announced 15% discount on diabetes treatment for women across its centres in India from March 8 – 11, 2022.