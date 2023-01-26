Women’s Ulitmate Frisbee Tournament to Be Sponsored by Refex Group

Mumbai, January 26, 2023: Refex Industries Limited (Refex), a company listed on NSE & BSE and working as a part of Refex Group is working in collaboration with Off-Season Ultimate as the primary sponsor for a women’s Ultimate Frisbee tournament. This tournament, ‘Refex Gheun Tak’ will be on Saturday and Sunday – January 28th and 29th at Mumbai’s ‘Wings Sports Centre’. The event is scheduled to begin at 7:00 am on Saturday, January 28, 2023.

95 athletes from Mumbai, Bangalore, Chennai, Delhi, Auroville, Surat, Ahmedabad, Pune, Hyderabad, and some towns in Maharashtra have been split into 6 teams via a draft process. This tournament, conducted by Off-Season Ultimate and sponsored by Refex, will also be broadcasted live on Off-season Ultimate’s YouTube channel.