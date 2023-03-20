World Poetry Day Celebrations

March 20, 2023 Neel Achary news 0

Be a part of a poetry, literary and storytelling gala, organised by the Poets of Bangalore and The Galaxy Club by Brigade Hospitality on World Poetry Day. Be a part of this unique celebration of verse, creativity and human connection at the Galaxy club, which will host poets, scholars, and other like-minded individuals for an enlightening exchange of poetry, literature, and storytelling.

World Poetry Day Celebrations - Brigade Hospitality

To register, please call +91 89517 77298

Venue: Galaxy Club, Brigade Gateway, Rajajinagar
Date : 24th March 2023
Time: 6 PM – 7:30 PM

About Neel Achary 16472 Articles
Neel Achary is the editor of Business News This Week. He has been covering all the business stories, economy, and corporate stories.
Website Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube LinkedIn