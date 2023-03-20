World Poetry Day Celebrations

Be a part of a poetry, literary and storytelling gala, organised by the Poets of Bangalore and The Galaxy Club by Brigade Hospitality on World Poetry Day. Be a part of this unique celebration of verse, creativity and human connection at the Galaxy club, which will host poets, scholars, and other like-minded individuals for an enlightening exchange of poetry, literature, and storytelling.

To register, please call +91 89517 77298

Venue: Galaxy Club, Brigade Gateway, Rajajinagar

Date : 24th March 2023

Time: 6 PM – 7:30 PM