World’s first-ever Desk for Transgender Community comes up at Gachibowli Police Station in Cyberabad Police Commissionerate in Telangana

Hyderabad: The world’s first-ever help desk for the transgender community comes up at Gachibowli Police Station under Cyberabad Police Commissionerate in Telangana.

It was formally inaugurated today by Shri V.C. Sajjanar, IPS, Commissioner, Cyberabad Commissionerate at Gachibowli Police Station.

Speaking on the occasion he described it as a historic day as the community suffered all through their life due to the discrimination. We get hurt for small things that happen occasionally. But the Transgender community has been suffering discrimination all through their life. The help desk is a small step towards a great journey. It will herald a huge difference.

The idea of the Transgender Help Desk came from the community itself in a meeting held ten days back. The entire credit for this must go to the community itself, he said. We police only are facilitating it, he added. Among other things it will work towards inclusiveness of the community, facilitating their journey towards a dignified life, he added.

In 2014, the Supreme Court recognized the transgender community as a third gender along with male and female and ruled that they have equal privilege over the fundamental rights enshrined in the Indian Constitution.

A journey of 1000 miles starts with one step, said Mr. Vidyasagar, Jt Collector, Medchal. The population of the transgender community before the 2011 census was 4.87 lakhs in India and 43000 in the combined Andhra Pradesh. Now the same number must have surpassed one lakh. This community suffers two problems—discrimination and lowered status. The Government is a big NGO. It brings out many welfare schemes from time to time. We will call for a meeting in the Medchal District and prepare a comprehensive dossier of welfare schemes, which will come in handy to the help desk, he said. My wish is to see that Beggingless Transgender Traffic Junctions in the city in the next 4/5 years.

Prateek Jain, Addl Collector, RR Dist said gender inequality is more for the Transgender community. The first inequality is bridging the gap between two major genders—Male and Female and take the transgender community close to the two other genders. A dedicated Desk will do lot of good for the community he observed

Krishna Yedula, General Secretary said, SCSC, a collaborative body will work towards facilitating their jobs in IT Companies as many transgenders are highly educated and talented.

The first-of-its-kind, gender-inclusive community policing initiative, the “Transgender Community Desk’ was set by Cyberabad Commissionerate in collaboration with Society for Cyberabad Security Council and Prajwala.

The ‘Transgender Community Desk’ will be managed by a Police Liaison Officer and a transgender person who is designated as Community Coordinator. The desk will be the focal point for all grievance redressal among the transgender community in Cyberabad Commissionerate. The desk will provide support to file cases in offences related to violence or discrimination against any transgender person. Among other services, the desk will also provide counselling, legal aid, life-skills, soft skills training, job placements, and referral linkages to welfare schemes in partnership with the Department of Women & Child Welfare and District Legal Services Authority. The Society for Cyberabad Security Council will organize monthly employability training and life-skill training and facilitate access to job opportunities. Prajwala will assist the desk to facilitate safe space for any transgender person who needs an emergency transit stay.

The inaugural ceremony was attended by over 200 transgender persons. Speaking at the occasion Shri Sajjanar spoke about the need to build an inclusive society ensuring equal opportunities for all. He promised to facilitate meetings with all government departments to converge the existing government welfare schemes for the benefit of the transgender community. He urged the district administration to consider the transgender community for the weaker section housing scheme. He advised the transgender community to find exit options from begging and prostitution and assured them all support from the state administration.

Padma Shri Awardee, Sunitha Krishnan said, “This is a historic moment and paves the way for a long journey of building bridges to create an equitable society for all. As the first-ever initiative in the country in police Commissionerate, the community desk will play a critical role in not just addressing the violence but also providing access and referral linkages to all existing welfare schemes. “While highlighting the various services of the Transgender Community Desk, she urged the transgender community to avail the facilities provided. She congratulated and applauded Shri. Sajjanar for choosing to challenge the gender norms and giving shape to such an unprecedented initiative.

Panel lawyer from District Legal Services Authority Smt.Hemalata highlighted the salient features of the NALSA Scheme for transgender community. Shri. Vijay, IPS, DCP Traffic, Cyberabad, Smt. Padmaja, DCP, Smt. Anasuya, DCP, and Shri. Prakash Reddy, IPS, DCP Samshabad, Shri Krishna Yedulla, Secretary, SCSC and Smt Pratyusha,Jt Secretary, SCSC also spoke on the occasion.

Shri. Sajjanar felicitated accomplished Transgender Persons for their unique contributions. Shane Mills works with Dell Computers as a Senior Analyst. Jasmine is the secretary of trans equality initiatives which has done extensive work in two Telugu states of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh. Imtiyaz is diploma holder in multipurpose health worker. He is also a proficient Urdu translator and a very well-respected lab technician, Manikyam, a diploma holder in electronics and communications. Worked for over 20 years on several human rights issues for the transgender communities. All these were honoured for their individual contributions. Telangana Hijra/Transgender Samithi as a collective was honoured for their yeoman work during COVID-19 pandemic.

Shane said that this is the first of its kind in the world and happening in our own city is a very proud moment.