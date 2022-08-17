XIM University, Bhubaneswar – Covid Booster Dose Vaccination Campaign

August 2022: On 14th and 15th August 2022, from 10 AM to 5 PM, Xavier Institute of Management Bhubaneswar, in partnership with the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation, hosted a COVID-19 Booster Dose vaccination campaign. The camp was held in the Auditorium, located within the campus premises.

Bearing in mind, the vision of Father V. Arokiyadass, Deputy Registrar of XIM Bhubaneswar (Old Campus), the Student Executive Council ensured that the event was organized smoothly and consequently, efforts were made to avoid crowding and maintain decorum.

The event was notable since it marked the largest intra-organization vaccination drive in Bhubaneswar. The camp was designed especially for the students, faculty, and staff residing on campus and witnessed a footfall of over 600 people during the two-day event.

In India, the number of Covid-19 cases had been rising daily and thus, this event was welcomed by the students and staff members who had travelled from all over the nation. This action was a move to curb the increase in COVID-19 cases and make sure that the safety of all the residents was taken care of. The COVID-19 restrictions were being relaxed across the country, and XIM Bhubaneswar played its part to make sure that all the prerequisites for a safe implication of relaxation guidelines were followed.