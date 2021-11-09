Yatish Kumar’s poetry book ‘Antas ki Khurchan’ released by renowned Hindi poets

Kolkata: “Antas Ki Khurchan” the first Poetry compilation of renowned Hindi Poet Shri Yatish Kumar was released on 07th November 2021 (Sunday) in a ceremony organized at Bangla Academy (Ravindra Sadan complex), Kolkata. Discussion session was organized after release of the book where senior poets, authors and critics namely Prof. Shambhunath, Shri Mrityunjay Kumar Singh, Dr. Ashutosh, Shri Priyankar Paliwal, Shri Neelkamal and Shri Rakesh Bihari expressed their opinions and valued criticism and insights on the book.

Talking on political consciousness, the first speaker renowned writer Rakesh Bihari said that Yatish’s poetry travels from outside to inside. Poet Neelkamal outlined many good poems in ‘Antas Ki Khurchan’. He also discussed the possibilities of a good poet in Yatish Kumar. Poet Priyankar Paliwal said that such poets who come with a different field, there is newness in their creations. Poet Mrityunjay Kumar said that while reading Yatish’s poem, our attention goes to his poetic language. Yatish Kumar’s poetry is full of novelty.

Yatish Kumar also talked about the sources and inspirations of writing his poetry. In the presidential address, Prof. Shambhunath said that the release of a book of poetry is the release of suppressed humanity. Poetry is the expression of suppressed humanity. Calling Yatish a poet of love, he praised his poetries.

While conducting the program, Dr. Vinay Mishra read many excerpts from Yatish’s poems. The vote of thanks was given by Mamta Pandey. Literature lovers from the West Bengal and other states also participated in the program and deeply appreciated the Book.