Yoga is the best form of exercise. You feel fresh after Yoga: Sunil Sharma, Special Chief Secretary to Energy Department, Government of Telangana

Hyderabad, June 2022…..Yoga is the most convenient form of exercise. You can do it anywhere. All you need is just a mat said Sunil Sharma, Special Chief Secretary to the Energy Department, Government of Telangana. He was the chief guest at the International Yoga Day Celebrations of Event Industry held at the National Institute of Tourism and Hospitality Management(NITHM) at Gachibowli.

Gautam Koppisetti, Master Trainer, Health and Wellness Coach and founder of Great Spirit Transformations conducted the Yoga.

Sharmila Kasala, Sports Nutritionist, Anchor and Actor spoke on the importance of Nutrition.

Uma Krishna, Falutist, Music Director performed and sang songs to celebrate World Music Day.

TCEI–Telangana Chamber of Event Industry; TEFA- Telangana Event Facilitators Association; TEA–Telangana Entertainers Association–– both are constituent associations of TCEI and NITHM have jointly celebrated World Yoga Day.

Speaking on the occasion Sunil Sharma said Yoga is the best form of exercise. It doesn’t just train your body, but mind and soul. It makes you very young. It gives a feeling of well-being. You feel fresh after the Yoga. That is the beauty of Yoga. There are many forms of exercise. But Yoga is different. It is not just an exercise, but it is an ancient form of art.

Speaking further he said Yoga is more popular in the west than in India. We know a lamp gives light. But, below it is always dark. So maybe the case with Yoga and India Yoga is born here, but not very popular here. It is losing its importance here. We hardly see people doing Yoga. Many, especially the young, are preferring Gyms over Yoga. It is very sad. Let us all propagate Yoga. Now slowly people are realising its importance.

Hundred plus event industry, PR and Hospitality professionals have participated.