Your Passion for achievement will guide you to success, says Megha Parmar

New Delhi, April 2022:

“If you want to be successful, you must be driven by a desire to achieve.Your passion drives you to accomplish things you would never dream of doing otherwise,” said Megha Parmar, the first woman from Madhya Pradesh to climb the Mount Everest and a world record holder in Scuba Diving. She interacted with the students of Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC)during ‘Friday Dialogue’.

Expressing her views on the topic ‘The Tale of My Hardships to Success’, Ms. Parmar said whatever you want to do or wish to be, you must set goals and have a headstrong to achieve it. She added that in her first attempt, she missed just 700 meter to reach Mt. Everest and how the failure resulted in frustration. However, she said,“There are many people in society who encourage you. Success and downfall are part of life but you should never stop.” Megha Parmar finally reached Mt. Everest on May 22, 2019 after undergoing a spinal surgery after being injured during training.

She shared some frightening incidents from her journey.“The body breaks from inside, sometimes you cannot even breathe properly as there is very little oxygen at high altitude. You have to go through the corpses of the dead during the journey,” she said.She reiterated, “While crossing stairs your legs tremble and at that time, you have to strengthen yourself so that you do not stop, you will succeed.”She advised the IIMC’s aspiring journalists to do their homework well before going out into the field and to learn the technicalities of the field they would be covering to achieve the best in journalism.

Director General of IIMC, Prof. Sanjay Dwivedi said, “Megha is a story of inspiration.Even the financial roadblocks in life couldn’t stop her.Not only did she work hard for herself but also for the welfare of others. Prof. Dwivedi lauded her work for society as Megha Parmar trained a transgender to achieve her goal and also her endeavours as the brand ambassador of Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao campaign in Madhya Pradesh. Additional Director General of IIMC, Ashish Goyal, Dean Student WelfareProf. (Dr.) Pramod Kumar and motivational speaker Rashmi Golya were also present on the occasion.