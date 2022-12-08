Zee News and Barc Exit Poll Predicts a Robust Win for BJP in Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh

India, 8th December 2022: Zee News, one of the leading and most trusted news channels in India, along with the Broadcast Assessment and Rating Council conducted exit polls for the Delhi MCD elections and Gujarat & Himachal Assembly Elections on Monday. The Exit polls predict BJP reigning in Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh while AAP sweeping Delhi MCD elections.

The Zee News Exit Polls result of Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh Assembly Election 2022 showed that the vote share is majorly titled towards the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). As per Zee News and BARC Exit poll, the most critical issues in Gujarat are corruption, inflation, mass urbanisation, and unemployment. The BJP has been in power in Gujarat for more than two decades and as per the exit poll of it has been predicted to win a record number of seats (110-125) out of 182 seats. Interestingly, the Himachal Pradesh Assembly Elections also included a vote share of 47% for BJP, Congress – 41%, AAP minimum 2%, including 10% for others. Additionally, it was also observed that CM Jairam Thakur received 35 percent of support in the Himachal Pradesh Assembly Elections as the Chief Ministerial candidate.

The Delhi Municipal Corporation, in total, has 250 wards. The Zee News network has been extensively reporting on the vision expressed by Corporators, Party candidates, and Contestants for the betterment of the nation. As per the exit poll conducted by Zee News, the Aam Aadmi Party by Arvind Kejriwal is predicted to have a massive vote share in the MCD Elections 2022. In terms of vote share, BJP is 39%, Congress 11%, AAP is expected to get 46%, and others 4%.

Commenting on the Zee News Exit Polls result projections, Abhay Ojha, CBO said, “We, at Zee News, always look forward to presenting news to our viewers and readers from a national perspective, with an in-depth analysis and fact-based information. Zee, as a reliable news network, strongly believes that a positive change in people’s thought process can bring a positive change for the whole nation.”

The exit polls help in projecting the number of seats several political parties are likely to win in an election. The polls were conducted using Random Sampling Quantitative Data Collection of Assembly Constituencies by Field Survey & CATI Methodology and the results were further telecasted on Zee News and Zee Delhi NCR Haryana.