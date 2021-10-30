ZEE News Has Become The First Indian News Channel to Launch an Interactive Viewer Engaging Platform.

ZEE Media’s flagship channel ZEE News is India’s most trusted and oldest news channel as the independent study by TRA has established. ZEE News has always been a pioneer in bringing innovation in the Indian news industry and they pride themselves on constantly coming up with engaging ways to interact with the viewers like the 1 cr. Missed call campaign.

As per Facebook’s search, 94% of viewers are holding a mobile device while watching TV, Hence Zee News is creating a user engagement between mobile & TV during live telecast of the news bulletin.Through this technology the viewers can express their views live in real-time. ZEE News is the first Indian news channel to sign in user engagement activity with Megaphone TV. Megaphone TV is a renowned user engagement platform in Global space; channels like CNN, Fox, CBS & NBC are using this platform.

Mr. AnindyaKhare, Marketing Head, ZEE Media Corporation Limited said,”This new initiative from ZEE News is in line with our philosophy of bringing Innovation & engagement to our viewers for the past 26 years. We believe that new age technologies will make the news-based platforms more inclusive for the audience who tend to gravitate more towards an interactive experience. Initiatives like this real time integration with the viewers enhances their whole viewing experience at par with their global counterparts.”

CRO, Cluster-1, Mr. Gaurav Verma opined, “We as a news network have always tried to understand our customers better which has helped us in delivering their message to the right set of audience. Integrating Megaphone TV would be one more step towards increasing the viewers engagement on zee news.”