ZEE5 announces the World Digital Premiere of Kamal Haasan starrer ‘Vikram’

CHENNAI: ZEE5, India’s largest home-grown video-on-demand streaming platform, announced today the World Digital Premiere of the critically acclaimed Tamil action thriller ‘Vikram’. Written and directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, Vikram stars Kamal Haasan, Vijay Sethupathi and Fahadh Faasil in pivotal roles. Theatrically the film received positive and captivating reviews from the critics and audiences alike. The film became the fourth highest-grossing Tamil film of the year and will stream on the platform from 13th September 2022 onwards in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada languages.

Produced by Raaj Kamal Films International, the film is a spin-off of the 1986 film of the same name. A high-octane action film where a special investigator played by Kamal Hasan is assigned a case of serial killings. But things take a turn when he finds the case is not what it seems to be and leading down this path is only going to end in a war between everyone involved.