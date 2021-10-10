Zero Gravity Communications wins full-service mandate of the 4th edition of Abhivyakti – The City Arts Project

Ahmedabad: After the success of the second edition, Zero Gravity Communications has once again won the full-service mandate of the latest edition of Abhivyakti – The City Arts Project. The agency is entrusted with managing the online communication mandate for Abhivyakti.

Reaffirming the confluence of creativity and celebration of art, ZGC will be mandated to conceptualise innovative campaigns to highlight the significance of the extravaganza. The campaign will encompass creative designs & online promotions of artist calls, workshops, collaterals, and the main event.

“These have been testing times for art and artists. We rise up to the new beginning with new energy and vibe for Abhivyakti Edition 4 and look forward to a great festival”, said Team Abhivyakti – The City Arts Project.

Khushboo Solanki Sharma, Founder, Zero Gravity Communications, said, “We are thrilled to win the mandate of Abhivykati – The City Arts Project once again. As a strategic communications partner, we are committed to delivering the best outcomes in an endeavour to strengthen brand visibility and build a sound recall across platforms.

Abhivyakti City Arts Project is an initiative to encourage original thinking and experimentation in arts across the four segments of Visual Arts, Music, Dance and Theatre. The 4th edition of this art festival is slated to be held in February 2022. ZGC had been entrusted with the branding mandate during the second edition of Abhivyakti.

Founded in 2014, Zero Gravity Communications is an award-winning full-service agency. The company’s portfolio includes brands such as Vadilal Ice Cream, Goyal & Company, Havmor, Venus Group, Jivraj9, NBC Bearings of CK Birla Group, MyByk etc.