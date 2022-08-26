Zigly organizes FREE Anti Rabies Vaccine drive across their experience centres

India, 26thAugust 2022: On National Dogs day, India’s first tech-enabled omni-channel pet-care platform, ZIGLY strengthens its focus to eliminate rabies with an aim to foster a healthy and safe environment for happy pets and their owners. As part of their first of its kind FREE Anti Rabies Vaccine drive, Zigly will organize a day long activity across their experience stores pan India where they will be vaccinating all dogs for free of cost. The initiative is in line with the brand’s larger objective to ‘create a better world for pets’ while ensuring good health and environment of pets and encourage pet lovers in the country.

Vaccinating dogs is the most cost-effective strategy for preventing rabies in people. Hence, to ensure a safe and loving environment for ‘man’s best friend -their furry friends’ in life, Zigly will also organize a special chat show around pet care with experts across their digital platform. Pet experts will apprise audience at large about different ways of pet care, essential vaccines and how to cherish quality pet parenting experience.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Ambarish Sikarwar, Business Head, Zigly said, “Our pets are a crucial part of our family. They need proper care and love to thrive – just like us humans. With our FREE Anti Rabies Vaccine drive across our stores, we aim to ensure healthy pets and educate communities on rabies control and prevention. At Zigly, we are unceasingly working to make living a lot easier and healthier for pets while ensuring quality pet parenting experience.”

With the concept of all under one roof, food, nutritional supplements, hygiene products, accessories, toys, etc. are all part of the curated product offering at Zigly’ retail store. Zigly’s in-house services include grooming, spa, salon, vet consultation, pathology, vaccination and pet treatments. Aside from products and services, a play area has been built for pets for enjoyment and leisure of pets. The brand is also strategically strengthening its presence across India with opening of outlets in Delhi-NCR.