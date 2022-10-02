Charity Work by Odia Samaj Tripura

Agartala, 2nd October 2022: On the occasion of the birthday of the father of the nation, Mahatma Gandhiji, benevolent and Charity work has been done by the people of Odia Samaj Tripura. The members of Odia Samaj Tripura, visited today the NABA PRANTIK, an orphan children & old age home, at Madhuban, Amtali (Near RoseVelly Park), Agartala, Tripura.

The members of Odia Samaj Tripura interacted with the children & old age persons and spend joyful times and distributed dry fruits to the children and old age persons. Besides, the Odia Samaj Tripura also handed over to the manager of Naba Prantik, some daily consumable dry food items like rice pockets, dal and other grocery items for the childern and old age persons. Dr. H. K. Pratihari, Advisor and Shri Bishnu Charan Pati, President, of Odia Samaj joined the programme along with other senior members Sri Srinibas Mahapatra, Sri. Niranjan Nayak, Er. Dhanurdhar Jena, Smt. Nina Jena and Miss Ayesa Bhuyan. The program was smoothly and successfully organized by Dr. Samir Diabagh, Joint Secretary & coordinated by Sri. Ajya Bhuyan.