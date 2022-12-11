Tara Tarini, Odisha Dec 11, 2022: Ganjam District Madhu Vaishya Samaj Celebrates Foundation Day today at Kalyan Mandap. The Samaj also organized Bandhu Milan on occasion. Dignitaries graced the event were Representative of MP, Nilamani Patnaik; Smt.Suryamani Baidya(BJD) – KHALIKOTE(GANJAM); State President, Debendranath Sahu; Tahasildar Santosh Kumar Sahu; State Youth PResident Binod Kumar Sahu; Journalists Prasant Kumar Sahu, Bhimosen Sahu and Sadanadh Sahu. More than 8000 members attend the event. Various issues related to samaj and society were discussed.