Government of Odisha approves 9 new industrial projects worth INR 2570.54 Crore at the 100th SLSWCA meet

State Level Single Window Clearance Authority of Government of Odisha, headed by the Chief Secretary, approves nine investment proposals generating employment opportunities to over 2755 persons in the state.

Bhubaneswar, 29th April 2021: The 100th meeting of the State Level Single Window Clearance Authority (SLSWCA) held today under the chairmanship of Shri Suresh Chandra Mahapatra, (IAS) Chief Secretary of Odisha, approved 9 industrial projects to the tune of INR 2570.54 crore in Metal and Metal downstream, Manufacturing, Plastic, Cement, Chemical and Food Processing sectors. These industrial projects are further expected to create employment opportunities for 2755 persons in the state.

The details of the nine projects for which in-principle approval was accorded by SLSWCA is listed below:

A 15 MTPA Beneficiation plant in two phases by M/s Amalgam Resources Private Limited against an investment of INR 882 crore to be set up in Joda, Dist- Keonjhar, which will generate potential employment opportunities for over 702 persons.

A 3 MTPA Iron Ore Satellite Grinding Unit and 3 MTPA Slurry Pipeline along with return water pipeline by M/s Ardent Steel Limited against an investment of INR 80.5 crore to be set up in Banspal, Dist- Keonjhar, which will generate potential employment opportunities for over 60 persons.

A Manufacturing unit for razor shaving blades of 45 crore units annual capacity and disposable razors of 3 crore units annual capacity by M/s Safe Lancet Engineering Private Limited against an investment of INR 100 crore to be set up in Khordha, which will generate potential employment opportunities for over 90 persons.

An 8,75,000 MTPA capacity Integrated Carbon Complex in two phases by M/s. Epsilon Carbon Ashoka Pvt. Ltd. against an investment of INR 900 crore to be set up in Rengali, Dist- Sambalpur, which will generate potential employment opportunities for over 600 persons.

A 120 TPD Chloro-Alkali Complex by M/s. Orient Paper and Industries Limited against an investment of INR 162 crore to be set up in Brajrajnagar, Dist- Jharsuguda, which will generate potential employment opportunities for over 338 persons.

Grain-based distillery unit of capacity 200 KLPD for manufacturing of Ethanol and an IMFL bottling unit of capacity 1.50 lakh cases per annum along with 5.00 MW co-generation power plant to be implemented in two phases by M/s Coastal Biotech Private Limited against an investment of INR 200 crore to be set up in Gajapati, which will generate potential employment opportunities for over 400 persons.

An Integrated common hazardous waste treatment, storage and disposal facility by M/s Ramky Enviro Engineers Ltd. against an investment of INR 128.80 crore to be set up in Burujuguda, Dist- Rayagada, which will generate potential employment opportunities for over 50 persons.

Manufacturing unit for production of AAC Blocks & Cement sandwich panels having capacity of 1,50,000 meter3 & 3240 meter3 per annum by M/s HIL Limited against an investment of INR 63.24 crore to be set up in Balasore, which will generate potential employment opportunities for over 265 persons.

Manufacturing unit for production of Mattress & Fibre Pillows having combined capacity of 7,00,000 nos per annum by M/s Centuary Fibre Plates Private Limited against an investment of INR 54 crore to be set up in Khordha, which will generate potential employment opportunities for over 250 persons.

Odisha has considerably improved the production of steel and other metals and metal downstream materials over the years. These Industries are now supplying oxygen to various states amid an acute shortage of medical oxygen.

About Odisha:

Located on the east coast of India, Odisha has a coastline of 480 km along the Bay of Bengal. The modern State of Odisha was formed on 1 April 41936 but its history dates to the era of Kalinga mentioned in the Mahabharata. Over the years the state has maintained a unique cultural identity distinct from all of its neighbouring States. Traditionally, the State has been known for its mineral and mining strength. Since the turn of the millennium, the focus of the State has shifted to manufacturing and services industrial growth. The State Government has also taken several unique initiatives to ensure that a hassle-free and conducive business environment is provided to the investors setting up units in the State.

About IPICOL:

Industrial Promotion and Investment Corporation of Odisha (IPICOL) is the single point of contact for all industrial investments in the State. IPICOL is responsible for devising the investment promotion, facilitation and aftercare strategy for the state of Odisha. IPICOL, as the investment promotion agency of the State of Odisha, undertakes all activities to promote Odisha as the investment destination of choice.