Government of Odisha approves Industrial projects worth INR 464.72 crores

Odisha: Today, the State Level Single Window Clearance Authority (SLSWCA), headed by the Chief Secretary Shri Asit Tripathy issued in-principle approval to 4 industrial projects to the tune of INR 464.72 crores in the Metal & Metal Downstream and Food processing sectors. These four industrial projects are further expected to render 873 employment opportunities in the state.

The details of the four projects for which in-principle approval was accorded by SLSWCA is listed below:

Medium Density Fibreboard (MDF) manufacturing facility with an annual capacity of 72,000 cubic meters initiated by M/s Galax Industries Private Limited against an investment of INR 93 crores to be set up in Malipada, District – Khorda, which will generate potential employment opportunities for over 310 persons.

A 120 KLPD grain-based distillery unit for manufacturing of Extra-Neutral Alcohol (ENA)/Ethanol and 4 MW cogeneration power plant in Khorda and Nayagarh against an investment of INR 151.72 crores, which will generate potential employment opportunities for over 300 persons.

M/s. Envirocare Infrasolution Private Limited’s new unit at Lathikata in Sundergarh by setting up a Pellet plant of 1.6 MTPA capacity, which will generate potential employment opportunities for over 195 persons.

A 4 MTPA Slurry Pipeline project from its proposed Beneficiation Plant at Koira to Pellet plant at Lathikata, Dist- Sundergarh initiated by M/s. Envirocare Infrasolution Private Limited to be set up against an investment of INR 100 crores, which will generate an employment opportunity for more than 68 persons.

The state has attracted over Rs. 1,19,214.72 crores worth of new investments with potential employment opportunities for over 54,131 persons since February 2020.

About Odisha:

Located on the east coast of India, Odisha has a coastline of 480 km along the Bay of Bengal. The modern State of Odisha was formed on 1 April 1936 but its history dates to the era of Kalinga mentioned in the Mahabharata. Over the years the state has maintained a unique cultural identity distinct from all of its neighbouring States. Traditionally, the State has been known for its mineral and mining strength. Since the turn of the millennium, the focus of the State has shifted to manufacturing and services industrial growth. The State Government has also taken several unique initiatives to ensure that a hassle-free and conducive business environment is provided to the investors setting up units in the State. This website is a one-stop location for all such information.

About IPICOL:

Industrial Promotion and Investment Corporation of Odisha (IPICOL) is the single point of contact for all industrial investments in the State. IPICOL is responsible for devising the investment promotion, facilitation and aftercare strategy for the state of Odisha. IPICOL, as the investment promotion agency of the State of Odisha, undertakes all activities to promote Odisha as the investment destination of choice.