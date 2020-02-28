Government of Odisha approves two more investment proposals worth Rs. 563 crore

Chennai: The Government of Odisha has approved two investment proposals worth Rs. 563crore in the 90th State Level Single Window Clearance Authority (SLSWCA) meeting today. These proposals will create more employment opportunities for 1273 people. The projects were approved in Plastics, Downstream Aluminium among others.

The meeting was held under the Chairmanship of Chief Secretary Shri Asit Kumar Tripathy in Lok Seva Bhawan, Bhubaneswar (Odisha) wherein Shri Hemant Sharma, Commissioner-cum-Secretary, Industries outlined the project proposals for consideration.

The SLSWCA approved the proposal of M/s Glen Industries Pvt. Ltd. to set up Plastic Food Containers & Moulded Paper products manufacturing unit with annual capacity of 9261 MT, with a total investment of Rs. 63crore and providing employment to about 273 people.

In a big boost to the State’s Aluminium Downstream sector, the SLSWCA has also been approved the proposal of M/s Jindal Aluminium Limited to set up an expansion for setting up 75,000 MT / annum Aluminium Extrusions plant with an additional investment of Rs. 500crore of capacity and it will provide an additional employment opportunities for 1000 people.

