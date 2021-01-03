Hon’ble PM Shri Narendra Modi lays the foundation stone for the permanent campus

Sambalpur/Hyderabad: Indian Institute of Management Sambalpur, one of the most promising and dynamic management institutions among the new generation IIMs of the country, witnessed another giant leap in the advent of the new year. Hon’ble Prime Minister of India, Shri Narendra Modi laid the foundation stone of the permanent campus of IIM Sambalpur virtually today.

The ceremony was also graced by Hon’ble Governor of Odisha, Shri Ganeshi Lal, Hon’ble Chief Minister of Odisha, Shri Naveen Patnaik, Hon’ble Minister of Education, GOI, Shri Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’, Hon’ble Minister of Petroleum & Natural Gas and Steel, GOI, Shri Dharmendra Pradhan, Hon’ble Minister of State of MOAHD & Fisheries and MSME’s, GOI, Shri Pratap Chandra Sarangi, Hon’ble Member of Parliament, Shri Nitesh Ganga Deb, Hon’ble MLA, Shri J N Mishra, Hon’ble MLA, Shri Nauri Nayak, Smt. Arundhati Bhattacharya, Chairman, Board, IIM Sambalpur and former Chairperson of the State Bank of India, and Prof. Mahadeo Jaiswal, Director, IIM Sambalpur. The ceremony was virtually attended by over 5000 invitees, which include dignitaries from the Govt. of India, Govt. of Odisha, industry leaders, PSUs executives, directors of IIMs, IITs, IISERs, media journalists, members from the weaving community, members from farmer community, students, alumni, faculties, and staff of IIM Sambalpur.

In his addressal, Hon’ble Prime Minister of India, Shri Narendra Modi, said, “With the laying of the foundation stone of IIM Sambalpur, we also lay the foundation of a new era for the youth of the country. I am sure that IIM Sambalpur will make Odisha the hub of management education. This decade will be devoted to the development of new Multinational corporations (MNCs) in India. Despite of COVID, India has given a number of unicorns this year. These are largely growing in tier 2 and tier 3 cities. Today’s startups are tomorrow’s MNCs. These startups need able managers and those passing out of this institution will lead the way.”

He further added, “With its core values of Integrity, Innovation and Inclusion, IIM Sambalpur will show the country the power of management education. it is the responsibility of the students at the institute to bring global recognition to ‘Brand India’ and encourage development and focus on inclusion of all. Students of IIMs must come up with new ways to turn local to global. I am confident that the efforts of IIM Sambalpur will contribute towards a ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’.”

Hon’ble Governor of Odisha, Shri Ganeshi Lal, said, “Odisha and entire Eastern India will lead India towards transformation, innovation and change. Students are the sustaining factor of the eternal values, ‘bhay se mukt aur bhav se jukt’. Odisha will be an engine for transformation of the country into a new India. I am sure, Odisha and entire Eastern India will lead India towards metamorphosis, innovation and change. IIM Sambalpur can transform the world through the management skills they impart.”

Hon’ble Chief Minister of Odisha, Shri Naveen Patnaik, said, “In its 5 years, IIM Sambalpur has already proved its mettle as a premium management institute and excelled in its ways. IIM Sambalpur has been aspiring to be an Entrepreneurial Hub in the State of Odisha. It has signed MoU with the Ministry of Small and Medium Enterprises with emphasis on nurturing the entrepreneurial talent of the local weavers and agro-based business models. We look forward to working with IIM Sambalpur in areas of common interest. I pledge the support of this government to IIM Sambalpur in all its endeavours.”

Hon’ble Minister of Education, GOI, Shri Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’, said, “One day IIM Sambalpur will be renowned globally for its feats. The students of the institute will not only become responsible citizens but will also become entrepreneurs who help in job creation. They will become brand ambassadors for India in the world. I am sure that IIM Sambalpur will ensure through entrepreneurship and innovation Hon’ble Prime Minister’s vision of 5 trillion economy and help in building an Aatmanirbhar Bharat.

Hon’ble Minister of Petroleum & Natural Gas and Steel, GOI, Shri Dharmendra Pradhan, said, “I believe that IIM Sambalpur will become a hotspot of global economy. The institute will help in new economic model creation for the rich area of Sambalpur.”

Hon’ble Minister of State of MOAHD & Fisheries and MSME’s, GOI, Shri Pratap Chandra Sarangi, added, “IIM Sambalpur is a premium institute and in a short span they have reached heights that are praiseworthy. They are among the top 75 management institutions of the country.”

Hon’ble Member of Parliament, Shri Nitesh Ganga Deb, said, “The new IIM campus will definitely improve infrastructure for the students and faculties alike. I hope the pass outs of the institute will prove themselves as the best entrepreneurs of our Country.”

Speaking on occasion, Smt. Arundhati Bhattacharya, Chairman, Board, IIM Sambalpur and former Chairperson of the State Bank of India, stated, “Our effort here is to go beyond giving degrees. Our ambition is that when the student leaves this Institute, they are more a mature entrepreneur with creative mindset and are employment providers to many others. Our new premises will imbibe the traditional architecture of Odisha and we are committed to ecological sustainability: to this end, our new premises will also be environmentally friendly and energy-efficient.”

Further, Prof Mahadeo Jaiswal, Director, IIM Sambalpur, stated, “IIM Sambalpur was setup in 2015 by the Government of India to nurture individuals with an entrepreneurial mind set. We work with Innovation, Integrity and Inclusion as our core operating principles. In line with the vision of the New Education Policy, IIM Sambalpur has embraced an innovative shift in its teaching learning pedagogy from teacher centric to learner centric. The concept of flipped classroom has been introduced by bringing industry live project to the classroom that increases student engagement and learning. We have had one of the best gender diversities with 49% female students. We want to thank our Hon’ble Prime Minister for laying the foundations stone. We also want to convey our heartiest gratitude to Hon’ble Governor of Odisha, Hon’ble Chief Minister of Odisha, Hon’ble Minister of Education, Hon’ble Minister of Petroleum & Natural Gas and Steel and all other dignitaries, friends and members of the IIM Sambalpur family who have been a part of this grand day.”

The permanent campus of Indian Institute of Management Sambalpur is to be developed in an area of land measuring approximately about 200 Acres at Basantapur village near Goshala near Sambalpur City. In Phase- I, 60,280 sqm approx. built-up area under various buildings of the Project shall be constructed.

The most striking feature of the campus will be the incorporation of regional art that creates a symbiotic relationship with the architecture. Odisha’s traditional IKAT—a patterned textile-dyeing technique—is mapped onto the brick facade with remarkable elegance, in colors similar to the soils of the state.

The 4-star GRIHA rated sustainable campus will follow energy efficient and ecologically sensitive principles of development. Domestic water consumption will be reduced by using Dual Flushing Cisterns, less water consuming urinals, showers, faucets, etc. The campus will be 100% day lit in regularly occupied living areas and fresh air ventilated interior spaces. Treated water from STP will be used for irrigation and flushing. Use of LED lighting and ECBC complied energy efficient electric appliances like DG Sets, transformer, lifts, pumps, motors etc. will help in considerably reduced electricity consumption.

The phase I works will have major buildings like Administration Building, Faculty Block, Academic Block, Auditorium Block, MDP Block including Guest House, Library & Incubation Block, Hostel buildings, Mess & Dining Block, Shopping & Activity Block, Sports & Recreation with OAT, Faculty Residence and Staff Residence, Directors Bungalow, Community Centre and Site development work etc.

About Indian Institute of Management Sambalpur:

Indian Institute of Management Sambalpur (IIM-S) is one of the most promising and dynamic management institutions among the new generation IIMs of the country located in Sambalpur, Odisha, India. IIM Sambalpur was established by MHRD, GOI in 2015 and was declared as an Institute of National Importance as per the IIM 2017 Act. The Institute is already taking positive steps since its inception as a place for Entrepreneurial Innovation and Experiential Learning. IIM-S currently offers full time Master in Business Administration (MBA) and PhD programs and more courses to be added in near future. The Institute outscores all other IIM’s in terms of its gender diversity and its unique experiential learning pedagogy called “Flipped Classroom”.