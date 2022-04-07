ICICI Centre for Elderly Eye Care inaugurated at LV Prasad Eye Institute, Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar: ICICI Centre for Elderly Eye Care was inaugurated at L V Prasad Eye Institute (LVPEI) in Bhubaneswar to provide eye treatment for elderly patients. ICICI Bank provided financial assistance for setting up this state-of-the-art geriatric care centre.

While inaugurating the centre, Mr. Saurabh Singh, Head – TASC and GBG, ICICI Bank said, “ICICI Bank would like to thank LV Prasad Eye Institute for giving us an opportunity to be a part of this noble initiative. As part of its CSR initiative, the Bank has provided financial assistance to several eye care institutions to upgrade their infrastructure, create community ophthalmic centres and sponsor cataract surgeries for the underprivileged. Our best wishes to the L V Prasad team to take this initiative forward.”

“ICICI Centre for Elderly Eye Care is a unique, one-of-its-kind comprehensive facility in Odisha, offering the best vision care to the elderly. Our team of specialists tackles the gamut of vision-limiting ocular diseases that ensue with age and follow a holistic approach to aging. We place eye care at the centre and as the first line of screening for other age-related health morbidities like frailty, risk of falls, depression and dementia,” said Dr Umesh Chandra Behera, Head – ICICI Centre for Elderly Eye Care.

The center comprises a triage zone, examination room and operation room. The centre is equipped with slit lamp, retinoscopy, ophthalmic refraction unit, indirect ophthalmoscope, ultra-widefield imaging system and ultrasonography for examination and diagnosis for the elderly.

The services provided at the ICICI Centre for Elderly Eye Care include:

Comprehensive eye screening

Diagnostics for eye care

Surgical care for eye problems

Low vision and rehabilitative care

Counselling and educating patients on preventive measures to reduce the risk of fall

Physiotherapy to help improve body balance

Screening for depression and dementia

About LVPEI: Established in 1987, L V Prasad Eye Institute (LVPEI), a World Health Organization Collaborating Centre for Prevention of Blindness, is a comprehensive eye health facility. The institute has 10 functional arms to its areas of operations: Clinical Services, Education, Research, Vision Rehabilitation, Rural, and Community Eye Health, Eye Banking, Advocacy and Policy Planning, Capacity Building, Innovation, and Product Development. In addition, the LVPEI Eye Care Network has 256 Centres spread across the states of Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, and Karnataka in India. The institute’s mission is to provide equitable and quality eye care to all sections of society. The LVPEI’s five-tier ‘Eye Health Pyramid’ model covering all socioeconomic strata of the community from villages to cities provides high quality and comprehensive – prevention, curative, and rehabilitation – eye care to all. It has served over 32.11 million (3 crores 21 lakh people), with more than 50% of them entirely free of cost, irrespective of the complexity of care needed.

About ICICI Bank: ICICI Bank Ltd (BSE: ICICIBANK, NSE: ICICIBANK and NYSE:IBN) is a leading private sector bank in India. The Bank’s consolidated total assets stood at ₹16,82,904 crore at December 31, 2021.