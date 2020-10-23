Journey of Shree Jagannatha Idol from Nilachal Dham, Puri, Odisha to the City of BATH, United Kingdom

The idols of Mahaprabhu Jagannatha, Lord Balabhadra, Devi Subhadra and Sudarshana carved from the auspicious neem tree at Shree Kshetra, Puri ( India ) by the Maharana ( traditional wood craftsman ) is now ready to travel to the United Kingdom, City of BATH.

The idols of Mahaprabhu Jagannatha, Lord Balabhadra, Devi Subhadra and Sudarshana will be arriving in the United Kingdom after visiting other related Jagannatha Temples in India, namely Shree Jagannatha Temple (Puri), Shree JagannathMandir (HauzKhas, New Delhi) Shree Jagannathji Mandir (Ahmedabad) Shree Shree Patitapabana Jagannatha Mandir ( Kakarudrapur,Odisha)

Ravindra Nath Pradhan, Secretary, Jagannath Temple Hauz Khas said, “We, sevaks of Lord Shree Jagannatha wanted to seek affiliation and strengthen bonding between Shree Jagannatha Temple UK (City of BATH ) and various Shree Jagannatha Temples in India. This is to ensure that the correct procedures and rituals are followed in accordance to the guidance provided by scholars of Shree Jagannatha Sanskriti (Culture).”

“The three idols will be placed in Hauz Khas Jagannath Temple to take blessings before they reach Shree Jagannatha Temple, City Of Bath”, he further added.

The Core Sevaks and the Founder members of Shree Jagannatha Temple UK (City of BATH ) have visited Govardhan Peeth (Puri, Odisha) with the idols to seek divine blessings from Jagad guru Shankaracharya Swami Nischalananda Saraswati.

Shree Jagannatha Temple, City of BATH , United Kingdom will be the hub of enhancing spiritual, cultural, social and physical growth based on Hindu (Sanatan Dharma) principles of duty towards family and society.

There are over 10,00,000 Hindus in the United Kingdom, out of which a large proportion of Hindus are followers and devotees of Shree Jagannatha, spread across different communities. The world famous Rath Yatra festival is religiously celebrated across different locations in the United Kingdom, especially in the City of BATH without a dedicated Shree Jagannatha Temple for last 15 years.

This will be our central place where we intend to pass the rich culture and heritage from our roots in India to our future generations here in the United Kingdom in the City of BATH.