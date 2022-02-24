KiiT International School becomes the only school in Orissa to host ‘75th Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav Science Showcase: Roadmap to 2047’

~ Inaugurates a week-long Science Festival ‘Vigyan Sarvatra Pujyate’~

24th February 2022, Bhubaneswar, As a part of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav celebration, a science exhibition, ‘Amrit Mahotsav Science Showcase: Roadmap to 2047’ was inaugurated at KiiT International School on 22nd February 2022. The weeklong exhibition is being organized by Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) in collaboration with Integrated Test Range (ITR), NIF, IMMT, STD (Govt. of Odisha), ORSAC, Odisha Bigyan Academy, IMA and KIIT-TBI. It was inaugurated in the presence of Mr. M. K. Mishra, Secretary, E&IT and Science & Technology, Govt. of Odisha; Dr. P. K. Mallick, Addl. PCCF & Chief Executive, ORSAC; Mr. K. Srinivasan, Regional Officer, CBSE, Bhubaneswar; and Dr. Achyuta Samanta, Founder, KIIT & KISS, Dr. Mona Lisa Bal, Chairperson, KiiT International School and Dr. Sanjay Suar, Principal, KiiT International School.

Models of various missiles – Agni, Akash, Prithvi, Brahmos, Astra, Nag, etc. – and armament systems (MBT Arjun Tank, Artillery Gun) are on display at the exhibition. The students and teachers from different schools in Bhubaneswar participated and interacted with about 20 grass-root scientists who have been felicitated by the National Innovation Foundation for their uniqueness. About 1200 delegates have registered for the event.

The festival is being celebrated at 75 locations across the country, with the main programme in Delhi. Science and technology organisations of the country are committed to ensure that the benefits of science and technology, and innovations reach the masses and help the society in circumventing various problems.

This is the age of science, knowledge and exposure, said Dr. Samanta at the inaugural ceremony. In the early days students only were dependent on books for knowledge, but now due to advancement in science all are getting exposure, he stated. We are progressing with the help of science and technology, which has also been enabling us to fight against the Covid-19 pandemic worldwide in the last two years, he added.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Mishra said, “Science is the understanding of different things. Technology is the way to take science forward. Science should be for common people. Nowadays technology has become our way of life. Everybody experienced the importance of technology during the pandemic”.

Mr. P. K. Mallick said, we need science to grow, live, and develop. Science and technology are two hands of humans. Conceptualizing something is science, while making it reality is technology, he explained. Students should develop scientific temper and learn to practice it, he stated, adding that Azadi can be protected by nurture and practice science. Mr. Srinivasan said, “We need to understand the happenings around us and apply our knowledge to improve. We should use science and technology for better living and for society”.

Dr. Mona Lisa Bal, Chairperson, KiiT International School added, “This is a proud moment for the KiiT International School family to be a part of Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav. Science and technology have always been quintessential to our existence and now more than ever we have realized its importance with the pandemic. We are entering the post digital era where technology will be an intrinsic part of our lives. We are already experiencing and making use of science and technology in almost every aspect of our daily lives from going to places to ordering groceries and even learning. Aligning with the vision of the Government of India, this exhibition is especially relevant in the current times, and I hope all the children visiting this learn something new and are inspired to embrace science and technology.”

About KiiT International School: The KIIT family of educational institutions exemplify centres of holistic education in a complete, stimulating, nurturing environment that helps each young mind learn and grow. With its motto of ‘Selfless service endless learning’, KiiT International School is a proud member of this educational conglomerate. It strives to take care that each individual under its aegis shall go on to become an international citizen: not in tongue or mannerisms but spirit, to become people of good character and humanity. They endorse & execute inclusive education and have a collaboration with Autism Society West Bengal. They have a set of trained teachers who are on guard round the clock for these students. Specially enabled students are given equal opportunities as the rest of the students. They have also adopted a village, Shyamsunderpur, which is 20kms away from our school. Within a span of 8 years, KiiT International School has taken rapid steps to grow slowly to become one of the most reputed and simply put the best school in Odisha.