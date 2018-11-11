Make in Odisha Conclave 2018 from today

The mega event “Make in Odisha Conclave 2018” will be inaugurated today by the Chief Minister of Odisha at Janata Maidan in Bhubaneswar. This the mega event of the Odisha government to promote industrilisation, startup, and business.

Inaugural plenary session at 10.30 am on Nov 12 and Reliance Group CMD Mukesh Ambani scheduled to speak at Business Leadership Summit at 12.45 pm. The government is optimistic about the grand success of the event and speculating that the state could attract an investment worth Rs.2 lakh from the conclave.

The Opposition in the state has been grilling the state government of ignoring the interest of the industrialists in Odisha. Bhrugu Baxipatra, State General Secretary, BJP Odisha and Member of Rubber Board under Ministry of Commerce & Industry, GOI; alleged the Naveen government over the unemployment in the state. He has mentioned on his Twitter handle: