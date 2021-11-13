Mr. Nakamura Yutaka, Consul General of Japan in Kolkata concluded his three-day visit to Odisha

Bhubaneswar, 12th November 2021: Today, Mr. Nakamura Yutaka, the Consul General to Japan in Kolkata-led delegation concluded their visit to Odisha. The delegation was in Odisha to explore and discuss various partnership opportunities in the state.

Mr. Yutaka met officials of the Industrial Promotion & Investment Corporation of Odisha Limited (IPICOL) & IDCO and discussed the potential business tie-ups between Japan and Odisha, followed by a visit accompanied by CGM, IPICOL to the Indo-Nissin Factory in Khordha Industrial Estate. Indo-Nissin, a popular name in the instant food industry, has been blossoming over the years, and Mr. Yutaka expressed his happiness at the progress made & the proposed expansion plans of the company. On the following day, the Consul General made his way to the Gopalpur Industrial Park and visited Tata SEZ and various other facilities.

During this visit, the Japanese Consul reflected on the growing Indo-Japan commercial ties which he attributed to stable governance, seamless connectivity by sea, road, and air, a conducive business environment, and the ease of doing business which are attractive value additions for the Japanese Industries that are currently shifting their focus from the Northern regions of India to the eastern parts of the country.

Successful business ties in long term could result in an increased frequency of investment from abroad and the progressive policies rolled out by the government of Odisha in favor of industries is sure to put Odisha at the forefront of industrially developed states in the country.