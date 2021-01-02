New Year Celebration at Divine Dance & Music Academy, Shailashree Vihar, Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar: Divine Dance & Music Academy, Shailashree Vihar, Bhubaneswar is a leading dance academy in the capital city. The institute celebrated the new year with the students. During the function, students danced to various tunes and welcomed the new year 2021.

Established in the year 2000 by Smt. Chandrika Dash with an aim and objective to promote dance and culture in the State by imparting proper coaching to boys and girls in a very systematic and methodical approach in all forms of Odissi, Classical and Western dances. Of late, more than 1000 students of this institute have established themselves as successful dancers and some of them have made their mark at the National and International Scenario.