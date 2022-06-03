News18 Odia hosts Education Eminence 2022, honours remarkable contributions of some of Odisha’s educational institutes

03, June 2022: Education is the most powerful tool one can use to change the world. It is not preparation for life, for it is life itself. Home to one of the world’s largest student population, the bright young minds of India must be educated if the country is to grow. Odisha, with a literacy rate of 72.9% as per the 2011 Census, is taking the correct steps towards greater educational growth.

News18 Odia has, over the years, always shined the spotlight on the unsung heroes of the education sector, such as teachers and educators, who work relentlessly to educate the next generation. To honour such champions, News18 Odia, the Odia News Channel of the News18 network hosted Education Eminence 2022 on 28 May. The award function is part of the channel’s endeavour to acknowledge and reward educational institutions in Odisha who have laid the foundation for building a bright future for present and future generations. This year’s ceremony recognized a total of 17 educational institutions from around the state.

The program had Premananda Nayak – the Minister of Skill Development and Technical Education as its honourable chief guest and was inaugurated by Sulochana Das – Mayor of BMC. Furthermore, the award ceremony also featured a two-panel discussion that shed light on pressing topics affecting the state’s education sector. The first-panel discussion, witnessed renowned educationalists such as Prof. Dr. Gopal Krishna Nayak- Director, IIIT, Bhubaneswar, Prof. Dr. Biswajeet Pattanayak- Founder and President, ASBM, Bhubaneswar, Prof. Santosh Kumar Tripathy- Vice Chancellor, Fakir Mohan University, Balasore, and Dr. Priyadarshini Pradhan- Head of the department, Communicative English, Gandhi Engineering College, share their valuable insight on the topic ‘Why is skill-based education more important in the present scenario?’

On the other hand, the second-panel discussion witnessed experts shed light on the topic of ‘Comparative Analysis of National Education Policy & Challenges’. Present in this panel were eminent educationist such as Prof. Dr. Prakash Chandra Sarangi- Former Vice chancellor, Ravenshaw University, Dr. Abhay Kumar Nayak- Registrar, NISER, Bhubaneswar, Prof. Amiya Kumar Mohanty- President, World Federation of teacher’s Union, and Dr. Anubha Ray- Associate Professor & Head of the Department, Business Communication, Birla School of Management, Birla Global University, Bhubaneswar.

Witness the award ceremony only on News18 Odia on May 5th, 6th and 7th June at 10.30PM