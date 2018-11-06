Odisha Business News: ‘Mo bus’ launched in Bhubaneswar

November 6, 2018 admin Odisha 0

Odisha Business News ‘Mo bus’ launched in Bhubaneswar
Share

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Tuesday launched technology-driven and citizen friendly ‘Mo Bus’ services. The Capital Region Urban Transport (CRUT) is the authority body to operate the bus services. It is dedicated to the public on the occasion of Diwali. As per media reports, the bus service will cover nine routes in the first phase connecting Bhubaneswar-Cuttack-Puri. The commuters can book their ticket and track the exact location of the bus.

 