Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik Inaugurates Koraput Coffee Cafe and a dedicated e-commerce platform on International Coffee Day

Bhubaneswar, 1st October 2021: On the occasion of International Coffee Day, Tribal Development Cooperative Corporation of Odisha Limited today announced that the Hon’ble CM Shri Naveen Patnaik inaugurated the Koraput Coffee Cafe and a dedicated e-commerce platform (Koraputcoffee.org) to promote Koraput Coffee across the globe. The state government is also planning to set up a number of such cafes across the country, which will help in establishing the brand. Thus, transforming the lives of the local coffee cultivators.

Coffee farming is transforming the lives in the Tribal hinterland of Odisha’s Koraput district. Koraput, which is located at a height of 3,000 feet above sea level, is ideal for coffee cultivation due to its cool climate and rainfall. This homegrown coffee is a single origin 100 percent Arabica coffee that will be competing with the specialty coffee market in near future.

Addressing the gathering, Hon’ble CM said, “I am glad, in just two years Koraput coffee has carved a niche for itself. For the benefit of tribal livelihood, my government has undertaken multiple initiatives for the promotion of Koraput Coffee. In addition to marketing of Koraput coffee by Tribal Development Cooperative Cooperation of Odisha Limited. This year Coffee Development Trust at Koraput has taken up to 300 ha of new and old coffee plantations. On the occasion of international coffee day, I am happy to launch a dedicated e-commerce website and social media handles of Koraput coffee: Koraputcoffee.org. I am also delighted to announce the opening of the Koraput coffee cafe at Koraput district to popularize the brand”.

“I am humbled to be associated with Koraput Coffee since its inception in 2019. Our new product line Tiger Bright is already catching the eyes of everyone. Many international buyers are approaching us for bulk purchases. I am sure this will help our tribal growers to fetch the competitive prices.” said Mansi Nimbhal IAS, Managing Director, TDCCOL.

In a major boost to the home-grown Coffee brand, recently, Tata Coffee has agreed to market coffee grown in the Koraput district in national and international markets.