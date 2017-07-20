Odisha gets its First Premium, Luxury Motorcycle Brand

Bhubaneshwar: Triumph Motorcycles India Private Limited –announced the opening of their new dealership in Bhubaneshwar, Odisha. This will be an addition to the iconic British motorcycle manufacturer’s existing network across India across Delhi, Jaipur, Bangalore, Hyderabad, Indore, Vijayawada, Chandigarh, Mumbai, Pune, Ahmedabad, Chennai, Kochi, and Kolkata.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Vimal Sumbly, Managing Director, Triumph Motorcycles India Pvt. Ltd. said, “The opening of this dealership will strengthen the Triumph marquee in eastern India and extend the reach of our comprehensive suite of after-sales services to our esteemed customers. Our customers are not just Triumph owners but active riders who not only travel extensively but also want to learn the best ways to make the most of their motorcycles. We remain committed to delivering a true riding experience with the most advanced technology and styling.”

With a promise to deliver a consistent international Triumph experience to motorcycle enthusiasts, this dealership boasts of special zones such as a consultation lounge, build your own bike zone, merchandise display, and two service bays in accordance with the signature Triumph Motorcycles layout. As with every other Triumph Motorcycles dealership, the staff at Shri Bharat Motors has been trained by experts from Triumph to deliver best-in-class pre and post sales experience in synch with the global standards.

Mr. Jayprakash Didwania, Dealer Principal, Shri Bharat Motors said, “We are extremely delighted and proud to be part of such a globally celebrated brand – Triumph Motorcycles. Customer satisfaction is of utmost importance to us and we see a perfect match of our philosophy and the ethos of Triumph Motorcycles. We are confident that this is a perfect partnership and we will do our best to ensure that highest standards of sales and service are maintained.”

Triumph Motorcycles has had an upward trend in India since the inception of its first dealership in the country in January 2014. It is the only premium motorcycle brand that offers models across 5 broad categories for the Indian market. The portfolio in India includes the Modern classics such as the Bonneville Bobber, the Roadsters such as the Street Triple S, the modern classic Bonneville T100, the cool café racer – the Thruxton R, the go anywhere Tiger series, it is also the overall leader within the adventure motorcycles segment. Triumph Motorcycles represent the quintessential English pedigree of class, style, and attitude making it the choice of Hollywood legends and celebrities across the world. Today the brand boasts of over 4000 Triumphant customers in India and growing.