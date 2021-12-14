Odisha Tourism promotes niche tourism in the city of Nizams

Hyderabad, 14 December 2021: Odisha Tourism conducted its third leg of promotional campaign to boost travel, tourism and hospitality sector in the domestic markets via a tourism roadshow in Hyderabad. Organised in association with FICCI, the event witnessed 100 travel operators from Telangana and 30 host counterparts from Odisha engage in a series of B2B interactions.

Roadshows, under the State’s present campaign, have been successfully conducted in Vizag and Raipur, including rapid B2B networking meetings with travel operators, and select meetings with investors and brands looking to enter Odisha’s tourism and hospitality sector.

Highlighting the demand in domestic tourism Additional Secretary Smt. Rina Mohapatra said,” With the new variants of COVID-19 disrupting international travel, people have started looking for travel destinations within the country. However, owing to safety measures, niche tourism is gaining ground with tourists preferring to vacay at less crowded offbeat destinations. Odisha Tourism’s flagship project Eco Retreat, a 3-month glamping event at various exotic locations across the State, is such tourism project today’s traveller is looking for. Starting from 15 December 2021, the Eco Retreats will offer worldclass amenities for camping in luxury tents, complemented by experiences ranging from jungle trails to water sports, camp-fires to boat rides, cycling tours to adrenaline pumping activities like paragliding on the Bay of Bengal, Eastern Ghats or mighty Mahanadi river, and lip-smacking food. All this comes with Odisha’s stamp of tourist safety assurance, backed by its stellar record in COVID management. The synergised application of SOPs and technology for added safety will secure tourists’ experience at every Eco Retreat.”

Deliberating on tourists’ preference in going on road trips, she said that Odisha Tourism has curated 7 travel itineraries under Odisha by Road Campaign, making use of the State’s excellent road networks that connect neighbouring States to Odisha’s key tourism destinations.

“As per our statistical data, Telangana ranks third in the number of tourist footfalls to the State. With cross border tourism, road trips and caravan tourism getting popular, people are now going on extended tours across multiple States. I welcome all avid road trippers from Telangana to discover India’s best kept secrets in Odisha”, she added

With an aim to establish Odisha as an investor and tourist friendly destination, Odisha Tourism is currently invested in strategic master planning and development of priority destinations in the State. Niche tourism offerings such as houseboat and cruise tourism, camping, homestays, caravan tourism, food tourism and a lot more are currently in development phase.