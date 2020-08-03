Padma Shree Nila Madhab Panda will make Documentary films on Library

Bhubaneswar: Bollywood Film Maker and Director Nila Madhab Panda & Ollywood Actor Chandan Kar joined as speakers in 12th webinar series of Odisha Library Academy held on 1st August 2020 (Saturday) at 11 a.m on the theme, “Promoting Libraries through Movies.” It’s a rare gathering where Dignitaries, Celebrities, Fans, and Dynamic Library Professionals gathered in one platform.

In this webinar, two celebrity speakers and four panelists had joined. Padma Shree Dr. Nila Madhab Panda who is a unique film Director & Producer and Mr. Chandan Kar who is an actor, philanthropist and IT professional have joined as speakers on this occasion. Prof. Ramesh Chandra Gaur, Indira Gandhi National Centre for the Arts (IGNCA), New Delhi, Dr. Bibhuti Bhusan Sahoo, IIT Bhubaneswar, Dr. Satya Ranjan Sahoo, CSIR-IMMT, Bhubaneswar and Mr. Bijoy Ketan Panda, TCS Bhubaneswar as panelists. Padma Shree Dr. Nila Madhab Panda highlighted changing a traditional library system to become a community center, suggested to initiate small libraries in restaurants, and requested the public to go to the library rather than going to the temple. He finally concludes his speech by giving the commitment to promote the library system by small documentaries in the coming days. Another speaker Mr. Chandan Kar highlighted the importance of libraries in everyone’s life and he also suggested shooting out small content through social media. He expressed his interest in promoting libraries and be a brand ambassador of Libraries in Odisha. In the end, the four panelists discuss to promote libraries and librarians. The webinar ended with a question and answer session.

OLA President Dr. Banamber Sahoo Chaired and Dr. Bedarata Dash Hota along with Dharitri Mallick organized the event. To host the session technical support was provided by Mr. Niranjan Mohapatra, Mr. Jayanta Kumar Sahu, and Mr. Satyajit Nayak as Webinar System Administrators. More than 400 concurrent participants joined the online session and asked different issues faced by their Libraries and Information Centres for promoting Library services.

The session ended with vote of thanks by Mr. Bijay Ketan Panda, Joint Secretary of Odisha Library Academy, Dr. Banamber Sahu informed to the media houses that this year Librarian’s Day celebration and 5th Annual meet of Odisha Library Academy will be held on 9th August 2020 through an online and virtual platform.