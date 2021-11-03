Safexpress launches its 66th ultra-modern Logistics Park in Cuttack, Odisha

-New facility intends to enhance connectivity & end-to-end logistics in Odisha and nearby areas-

Cuttack, Odisha, 3 Nov 2021: Safexpress, India’s largest supply chain & logistics company, has launched its ultra-modern Logistics Park in Cuttack. This state-of-the-art facility is strategically located near to Kolkata – Chennai National Highway 16. On this occasion, senior dignitaries from Safexpress were present to launch the Safexpress Logistics Park at Cuttack. These included Mr. S.K Jain, Vice President, Mr. Vijay Vashisth, AVP – Business, Mr. Ravi Malhotra, AGM, Operations, Mr. Manoj Mittal, Corporate Head, Cargo Relationship Management, Mr. Amit Choudhary, Regional Manager – Bihar, Jharkhand, Odisha and Mr. Monish Pradhan, Area Manager, Cuttack, and including others were present.

Cuttack has been a thriving hub of traditional Sculptures & handicraft based small & medium scale enterprises. This new Logistics Park will serve as a nodal point for logistics and to provide for the transitional connective facility with all Indian states, especially with nearby districts and manufacturing hubs.

Safexpress Logistics facility in Cuttack is spread over a land area of 1 Lack square feet, enabled with ultra-modern transshipment and 3PL facilities, which will boost storage & warehousing needs of this region while providing for faster connectivity. The new Logistics Park is cross-dock, equipped with loading and unloading of over 40 vehicles simultaneously. It has a column-less span of over 80 feet, which facilitates uninterrupted movement of goods within the facility. To enable all-weather loading & unloading of goods, the facility is equipped with 16 feet wide Cantilever Shed.

The Logistics facility has the required firefighting equipment and trained manpower to deal with such emergencies. This facility is a perfect mix of nature-friendly initiatives and technology. The facility is equipped with an integrated rainwater harvesting system, has a dedicated green zone and will be using sunlight during the daytime to conserve energy. Operations at the Logistics facility is highly streamlined, which ensures the countrys fastest transit-time from Cuttack to all destinations across India. The physical infrastructure will be backed by a robust IT infrastructure and a very efficient warehouse management system.

Supply chain & Logistics has a very crucial role to play in the growing demand of numerous industries and manufacturers spread over the entire region. Safexpress Logistics Park at Cuttack intends to help greatly in minimizing the infrastructural gaps and serve their supply chain & logistics requirements needs effectively and efficiently.