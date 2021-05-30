Shri P.S.R. Mohapatra, Math Teacher of Kendriya Vidyalaya, Unit-4, Bhubaneswar dies due to Covid-19

Shri Partha Sarathi Roy Mohapatra, TGT Mathematics of Kendriya Vidyalaya No4, Bhubaneswar lost his life due to COVID -19 on Saturday (29th May) in Bhubaneswar. Shri P.S.R. Mohapatra was suffering from Covid and was in ventilator support at a hospital in the capital. Shri P.S.R. Mohapatra died at the age of 57, he was born on 2nd June 1963.
He was a teacher of Kendriya Vidyalaya Unit -4 in Bhubaneswar. Mr. Mohapatra was well known for his behaviour and good teaching techniques. All the family members and staff members of Kendriya Vidyalaya expressed grief over the sudden demise of Shri P.S.R. Mohapatra.