Technical Cooperation Non-Cash Grant for Coimbatore, Bhubaneswar and Kochi for Urban Transport Activities

An Implementation Agreement on Sustainable Urban Transport project between Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs and GIZ was signed here today in the presence of Shri Hardeep Puri, Minister of State(I/C) Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs and the German Ambassador. The agreement has been signed by Sh Mukund Kumar Sinha, OSD & ex officio Joint Secretary, MoHUA from Indian side and Mr. Wolfgang Hanning, Country Director, GIZ from the German side.

This is a Technical Cooperation non-cash Grant for three Indian cities, namely Coimbatore, Bhubaneswar and Kochi for urban transport activities. An amount of Euro 4 million (approx.. 29 crores) through GIZ is envisaged for this purpose over a period of three years. The main objective of this project is to improve planning and implementation of sustainable urban Transport.

The Annual Negotiations and Consultations between India and Germany in 2015, enumerated Technical Cooperation by Government of Germany for Urban Mobility in India which later formalised with an MoU between two Governments encompassing this project. The project will give the desired impetus in three major interventions proposed under Smart City Mission of this Ministry viz. ITS based transport solutions, Non-motorised vehicles and Last mile connectivity.