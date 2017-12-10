Union Sports Minister Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore in Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar: Minister of State for Youth Affairs and Sports (I/C) and Information & Broadcasting, Col. Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore is on a three-day visit to Odisha.

During his visit, the minister visited KIIT on Sunday. Interacting with media at the Bhuneswar Airport, Rathore said that Odisha has a prominent place in Hockey and the central government would provide every sort of help to the state government for the promotion of the sports in the state.

Union Minister addressed ‘Yuva Samvardhana Utsav’ organised by Nehru Yuva Kendra Sangathan, Odisha zone at KIIT campus in Bhubaneswar on Dec 10, 2017.