XIM University, Odisha to host Annual Media Conclave “Communiqué XIM University” on 29th Jan

XIM University (New Campus), Odisha, will be hosting its annual media conclave, Communiqué XIM University, on 29th January 2022. The event is organized by IlluminatiX, Media & PR Cell of XIM University, and has generated quite a buzz among the students. The theme for this year’s Communiqué is “Needs vs. Wants: A Media Dilemma.”

The power of information ought to be intimidating. Given the scale and reach of media today, it shoulders enormous responsibility walking down a slippery slope. Today, the press walks a tight rope balancing the sides of what the audience needs, social responsibility, and media ethics versus what the audience wants and what sells. The theme highlights the difference between the information people need to consume and the information they wish to consume through different media sources. The event will witness the participation of various stakeholders of the Xavier fraternity, including faculty, management, and students from the diverse schools operating under XIM University and stalwarts from the media industry.

XIM University (New Campus), Odisha, promotes intellectually stimulating discussion over pertinent topics and tries to fulfill the educational potential of conclaves by allowing candidates to engage with their peers and industry experts actively. “Communiqué: The Annual Media Conclave” is an Annual Media Conclave amongst the vast array of conclaves hosted by the University. It acts as a communication channel between the students and the pioneers of the professional world.