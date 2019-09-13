BJP MLA: Ram Kadam made a twitter trend by distributing helmets to citizens of Mumbai

New Delhi: BJP MLA for Ghatkopar (West) Mumbai and Spokesperson of Maharashtra BJP, Ram Kadam distributed around 5,000 helmets to the people of his constituency.

While distributing the helmets, MLA Ram Kadam said,” The new Motor-vehicle rules are for public safety and to Prevent from chaos. Modi govt took a big decision to strengthen the safety measures and also he mentioned that saving anybody’s life is the noble cause.”

BJP National General Secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya also appreciated the efforts of MLA Ram Kadam. he said,” I appreciate the efforts of our #MLARamKadam for road safety. 5,000 helmets were distributed by him today. I request everyone to join this noble cause.”

People took an oath that they will wear helmets while driving the bike and use seat belt while driving the car. Moreover, Bollywood stars including Suniel Shetty, Dancer Remo Dsouza, Singer Mika Singh, Director Madhur Bhandarkar, Former Cricketer Mohammad Azaharuddin and other eminent celebrities also tweeted in support of Ram Kadam and appreciated his effort to aware the people about road safety.