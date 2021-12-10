BJP will cross 350 seats, Yogi tells News18.com

Lucknow, 10th December 2021: Ahead of the much-awaited Uttar Pradesh Assembly election, talking to News18.com in his very first digital interview Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said he is confident of winning 350+ seats and saw no one as a challenge. He added that his government has used bulldozers against the corrupt, criminals, and gangsters to uphold the rile of law and law of land in the state.

“BJP will cross 350 seats. There is no doubt that our government has fulfilled every promise mentioned in the Lok Kalyan Sankalp Patra in 2017. We see no one as a challenge. We have used bulldozers against the corrupt, criminals and gangsters. If Akhilesh Yadav has a problem with bulldozer then it signifies his interest in and sympathy for criminals and gangsters who have been harassing the poor for years. The idea behind the actions against gangsters like Mukhtar Ansari and Atiq Ahmed was to uphold the rule of law and law of land. We don’t carry mafias with us, we take action against them,” he told News18.com.

Adding that his government has turned the situation 360 degrees on the law-and-order front with a zero-tolerance policy, he said the election is getting polarised but in favor of development, a stable law and order and safety of women. He also slammed the opposition parties for raising issues of Jinnah and polarization and accused them of election tourism.

“We have seized illegal assets worth about Rs 1,800 crore of more than 40 mafia elements to send a message to the public that mafia, however big the name, will not be spared. One never saw Priyanka Gandhi in UP during COVID and doing election tourism now is hardly going to help her case.

Commenting on Akhilesh Yadav, he said “By not taking the vaccine, Akhilesh Yadav is disrespecting our scientists and putting the lives of innocent people in danger. What kind of example is he setting in front of general public? These kinds of leaders should be ridiculed and not respected

As the elections are getting closer, the opposition is trying to stop BJP’s victory march in the state by weaving new coalitions and that has made the contest more intense and interesting. Talking about his former aide Om Prakash Rajbhar who has now joined hands with SP, Yogi said,” There is no concern in Purvanchal over Om Prakash Rajbhar tying up with SP. We have always had a stronghold here. Citizens of UP will never trust a man who is a blackmailer and believes that Jinnah deserved to become PM of the country.”