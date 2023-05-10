From Politics to Platters: News18 Kannada’s Unique Take on Karnataka Assembly Election

May 2023: News18 Kannada’s ‘Chunavane Chaduranga’ campaign has successfully covered the Karnataka Legislative Assembly Election, with the objective of providing in-depth coverage of the election and the voter’s viewpoint and pulse of the state. As a trusted news source, News18 Kannada has always been dedicated to providing extensive and reliable reporting, and this campaign is no exception. The campaign consisted of more than 10 special programs, including the flagship show Jana Mana Mata, which has aired close to 100 episodes. The show provides on-ground reporting from different constituencies of the state, giving viewers a comprehensive understanding of the election.

Other flagship programs included Election To The Point, a mega on-ground debate show hosted by Nikhil Joshi, Editor, News18 Kannada, highlighting the problems of the region in cities like Kalburgi, Udupi, Hubli, Mysore, and Bengaluru. VIP Akhada, a unique program, moderated by Senior Associate Editor, Chidananda Patel, discussing the report of the present elected MLAs in the midst of voters and party supporters. Chunava Chakra, a 100-day canter activity, travelled across length and breadth of Karnataka covering 175+ constituencies and reporters talking to voters live on-air.

To make the election more interesting, News18 Kannada also launched unique shows like Political Guru- an Unbiased Analysis of Karnataka’s Political Drama by D P Satish, Group Editorial Advisor South. The show presented clear insights on poll politics and help voters make an informed choice. The other show on the list was Mahan Mahile, led by Asst. News Editor, Smitha Ranganath, exclusive interviews with female politicians to understand the challenges and share their experiences in Politics and expectations from upcoming elections. Chunavane Masale by chef P D Satish is about elections over platter, talking to people at different food joints from across Karnataka and understanding voter’s views. And Chunavane Churmuri, a humor-based Political satire segment played throughout the day.

The campaign was supported by a 360-degree marketing plan, which involved outdoor, print, radio, digital, and local cable networks. The response has been positive for the campaign, and News18 Kannada has seen significant growth in viewership numbers. With the overall duration of the campaign being 120+ days, News18 Kannada is committed to presenting Fast, Accurate, Credible and Unbiased news. News18 Kannada is proud to have provided viewers with insightful and reliable coverage of the Karnataka Legislative Assembly Election through the ‘Chunavane Chaduranga’ campaign.

There will be BIG LIVE NON-STOP COVERAGE on Polling Day 10th May, 6:00 AM onwards followed by Exit Poll on the same day 5:30 PM onwards. For counting Day 13th May there will be 12 hours continuous LIVE Real-time reporting from ground zero, counting centres and studio. Special Programs will feature elite panellists for constructive analysis on both polling and counting days.