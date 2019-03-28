I am the winner even according to KCRs survey, I am going to win : Vishweshwar Reddy!

Konda Vishweshwar Reddy, Congress Candidate for Chevalla MP constituency, addressing public meetings at Maheshwaram said, Congress is the party which wants to take everyone along irrespective of their caste, creed, language and has always worked for the downtrodden, weaker sections, minorities. It is the only party which believes in the emancipation of the poverty stricken people. Other parties play vote bank politics, they will divide people on the basis of caste, religion, food they eat, they initiate policies to benefit certain sections who vote for them. But Rahul Gandhi recently announced a plan to benefit poor people, the Minimum Income Guarantee Scheme, which is for poor from all sections of the society. Each of these families will get Rs 72000, from this scheme. To eradicate poverty, no one thought of this scheme which out and out benefits the poor. If the country has to go forward we have to have policies which benefit everyone. The country is facing several problems, unemployment, farmer suicides and many more and in a time like this we need unity and only Congress can bring this unity amongst us.

Today Chevella has multiple problems, do you think a regional party can voice your concerns in Parliament and strongly fight for them, regional parties lack the strength to do that. A national party will have the power to get things done from Centre, its voice is heard. I was there for five years, I was the one who spoke maximum in the parliament, spoke 100 times, for all that I voiced, just minor jobs were sanctioned. In Tandur, we asked for 100 beded hospitals, we got a 5 beded hospital, sanctioned a passport office in Vikarabad, but all minor things. For 100 things I asked for, he fulfilled few minor ones. We didn’t get water yet, didn’t get jobs, the defense factories I asked for this region didn’t come. I fought for AIIMS hospitals for our region, but KCR shifted it to Bhongir. We demanded several things, but as Regional Party, you can hardly get anything done from the Center.

I am going to win this elections according to all surveys, even according to KCR’s survey I am the winner, he said.