Manoj Tiwari elected as the treasurer of Haryana State Parashuram Council

Subheadline: During the meeting, speakers expressed their thoughts on strengthening the Brahmin community politically, economically, and socially

Manoj Tiwari was appointed as the treasurer of the Haryana State Parashuram Council. The decision was made after the first state executive meeting of the National Parashuram Council in Haryana , conducted on October 12, at Bhagwan Parshuram Bhawan, Sector 12 A, Panchkula.

After getting elected as the treasurer, Manoj Tiwari said, “Lord Shree Parashuram ji, the sixth incarnation of Lord Shree Vishnu, not only destroyed the evil, but also ensured welfare of the entire human race with the unique devotional inspiration and education of Lord Shiva. There was no teacher greater than Lord Parashurama, nor a great warrior.”

The founding patron and chief trustee of the council, Pandit Shri Sunil Bhardwaj Bharala congratulated Manoj Tiwari and said that the organization has full faith in his caliber and talent.

During the meeting, members and speakers suggested their thoughts and views on strengthening the Brahmin community politically, economically, and socially.

Suresh Kaushik, state president of Haryana Parashuram Council said that the organization has determined the birthplace and workplace of Lord Parashuram, where a grand temple will be built.