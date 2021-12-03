National Lok Kalyan Party merges with Nationalist Congress Party…

New Delhi: The newly formed political party, National Lok Kalyan Party is all set for the upcoming MCD elections. The party will now contest the elections in alliance with the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), the members announced during a press conference held at the Constitution Club, New Delhi on Thursday. The decision was taken in the presence of workers of both the parties.

On this occasion, National Lok Kalyan Party President Sardar Inderpreet Singh and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) Delhi President Yoganand Shastri informed about the upcoming plan while announcing both the parties between the correspondent and the members. National Lok Kalyan Party President Sardar Inderpreet Singh while talking to the media said that our party will contest the MCD in Delhi and the assembly elections in Uttarakhand and Punjab, this fight will be fought on many issues.

Sardar Inderpreet Singh said that we will form an alliance with the parties which are of like ideology. More than two dozen people of Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) took membership on this occasion. On this occasion, NCP’s Delhi State President Dr Yoganand Shastri said that the present government is a threat to democracy, whoever is raising their voice is being suppressed. Yoganand Shastri said that people are wandering for employment in the country, people’s issues are unresolved, and we have to work on all of them. He said that efforts have been started by NCP for this. He said that the situation in Delhi is bad. Delhi government spends only on advertisements, If you compare the advertisement expenditure of the previous government of Sheila Dikshit with that of the present government, then the present government is spending as much as it has spent in 15 years in only 6 months.

The Delhi government has not yet cut the price of petrol on VAT, while all other state governments of the country have cut their VAT. On the return of agricultural laws, he said that this victory is not only for the farmers but for all the people of the country. Also, I express my heartfelt gratitude to all the new members who have joined this party. National Lok Kalyan Party President Inderpreet Singh, members AK Sharma, Rajiv Zaidka, Surendra Singh, Aditya Bhandari, Dr. Manu Tiwari and Commando Surendra Singh were also present on this occasion.