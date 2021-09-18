Smt Anuja Kapur, Delhi State Spokesperson for BJP organizes an event to honour the Prime Minister on his 71st birthday

New Delhi: Smt. Anuja Kapur, Delhi State Spokesperson for BJP organized a social event at Lal Bagh Basti, Near Azadpur Metro Station, Delhi on the occasion of Prime Minister Shri.Narendra Modi Ji’s 71st birthday. The event was further carried on by distributing food and essentials to the vulnerable and needy children as a special gesture.

Addressing at the event Smt. Anuja Kapur said” We as a nation express our gratitude towards Prime Minister Shri.Narendra Modi Ji on his 71st birthday who has selflessly worked in the progress of our motherland. His vision and ideals for a modern India include taking the nation forward as one.” She further exclaimed how she has been inspired by the talented political leader and his doings for us.

The event was graced by Guest of Honour: Shri Ashok Goyal, Vice President, Delhi State BJP, and Shri Rajan Tiwari, Vice President, Delhi State BJP.