Times Internet sees 133 million users on Election Results Day

Times Internet, India’s largest digital products company, was the preferred choice of users for news and content on 23rd May, the date of the announcement of the 2019 General Election results. Over 133 million users visited one or more of Times Internet properties, spending over 3.7 Bn minutes during the day.

With latest breaking news related to elections, entertaining takes on Indian politics (MX Player’s “Kiski Sarkar”), data led initiatives such as “Election Data Hub”, “Election Explainer”, “TOI Campaign Tracker” and “Modi Meter”, the purpose-driven “Fact Check” that took fake news head on, Times Internet reiterated its commitment to delivering insightful, rounded and informative content to its audience – the reason why users continue to place their trust in Times Internet’s ecosystem. These offerings and other election-related content & innovations engaged a whopping 55 million users on the day.

Puneet Gupt, COO – Times Internet stated, “Times is synonymous with news in India, and we take that responsibility deeply. We are proud to be India’s most trusted source for news and information, and this success will further fuel our team’s drive to build more engaging experiences.”