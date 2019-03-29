Vishweswar Reddy has dedicated himself for the development of Chevella : Sangita Reddy

Ms Sangita Reddy, campaigned for Shri Konda Vishweshwar Reddy, Congress Candidate for Chevalla MP constituency, at Budvel in Rajendranagar, today. Speaking on the occasion Ms Sangita Reddy said, Congress is keen on wiping out poverty from the country, it was Indira Gandhi who first brought Garibi hatao theme to drive away poverty, she is known for Indiramma houses, no other party could even match the good work done by Congress and only Congress can better your condition. Rahul Gandhi is on a mission to ameliorate the condition of the poor and change the face of the country, he had recently launched the minimum income guarantee scheme, which will transfer Rs 6000/- every month to each poor family and will ensure poor of the country are out of day to day survival challenge they confront. I appeal to everyone to vote for Congress to bring about marked improvement in your livelihood.

Konda Vishweswar Reddy, the Grandson of former Deputy CM, Ranga Reddy, is the son of the soil, he knows this place like the back of his hand and he has worked hard, went village to village, every nook and corner of the constituency, he knows the people and familiar with the difficulties and problems they are enduring, he also knows how to improve the condition. He is day and night concerned about your problems and putting all his might to improve them. He is aware and focused on issues plaguing the constituency like severe drinking water problem and lack of water for irrigation, lack of proper infrastructure like roads, drainages; lakes being in bad shape; youth going astray due to lack of jobs, education system deteriorating due to lack of quality teachers, school infrastructure being in poor shape and farmers being deceived. He has on his own initiative got many lakes cleaned and many more to work on. He has ensured employment for 6000 youth in the last five years and will ensure jobs for 25000 youth in the next five years. He will ensure skill training for youth from the constituency for many more to gain employment. He will fight and get funds for irrigation projects, drinking water for every door, improve the grossly neglected civic infrastructure in Chevella constituency and make it on par with Hong Kong.

Voting for Congress which is set to come to power in the Center and Konda Vishweshwar Reddy who will leave no stone unturned, will transform your lives, she said.