Yogi Tsunami on social media sweeps top politicos, with 350 million reach

BJP firebrand star campaigner Yogi Adityanath emerging as top leading politician on various platforms of social media. Social media platforms of Yogi Adityanath viz. twitter, Instagram, Facebook and You Tube attracting large number of followers owing to the posts and activities across these platforms. Social media experts have observed a quantum jump in the social media popularity of the said leader, leaving other politicos far behind.

Brand24.com, a trustworthy social media-monitoring website has claimed that the popularity of Yogi Adityanath across social media platforms jumped from 9.4 million reach per month to 350 million reach per month, which is 4x growth and made him emerge as fastest growing politician on such platforms.

Social media handles of yogi are super active:

As Bhartiya Janta Party introduced Yogi Adityanath as their party star campaigner, his office flooded with huge volume of invites from various candidates across the nation to deploy yogi in their respective Loksabha constituency for campaigning. Social media experts observed that a major reason for such volume of invites across the nation is Yogis’ social media popularity. Social media groups like Yogi Adityanath and Yogi fan club are highly active and continuously attracting large number of followers.

Whether it is the Loksabha polls, Deepotsav at Ayodhya or Kumbh 2019 at Prayagraj, the social media accounts of yogi successfully left their mark on the respective audience across social media. The crisp and catchy posts along with graphics boosted the yogi brand on social media platforms. The activities on official account of yogi attracted 14 crores impressions whereas the engagement toll reached 8.1 million.

Instagram, Facebook and You Tube accounts also gained popularity:

Yogi brand also gained popularity through various accounts on Instagram, Facebook and You Tube. Moreover, related groups, fans or bhakts help in not only building the brand on social media but also drive the wave of topics, trends, activities or trolling. Yogis’ official Facebook page gained record reach of 3.5 crores whereas his Instagram account attracted 12 lakh followers. Likewise, the official You Tube account is subscribed by more than one lakh audience and very popular among You Tube viewers.

Yogi tops among renowned politicos in terms of reach:

Let’s discuss the top five politicos performances vis a vis Yogi Adityanth, where reach and engagement is 3x of nearest chief minister Nitish Kumar who has the most sought after strategist with him “Prashant Kishore”. Engagement and likes are close to 4x. All other chief ministers are far behind except Chandrababu Naidu who is close to Nitish Kumar. (source Brand24.com)

https://app.brand24.com/panel/summary/?sid=314020505#d1=2019-03-12&d2=2019-04-11&dr=4&va=1&cdt=days

Yogi and related trends created buzz:

Uttar Pradesh has given maximum trends across national and international levels. These trends helped enhancing brand yogi popularity on social media. Its imperative to note that there are more than 18 keywords trends in last three months from Uttar Pradesh, which are higher than Narendra Modi or even any other party.

Some of trends #CaringCM, #YogiInKairana, #SafNiyatSahiVikas, #Ayodhya, #PMInVaranasi#RamKiAyodhya,#KashiKiDevDeepawali, #YogiForDevelopment

#SatyaKeSarthi, #PMInMaghar,#UPToNewIndia, #PMForSmartUP

#PMInShahjahanpur, #PMInMirzapur, #PMTransformsKashi

#PoorvanchalExpressway, #BaselessAkhilesh, #LargestMobileFactoryInUP

#YogiKaRamraj, #16Months75Districts, #BadaltaBanaras

#AyushmanBharat, #SahiPoshanUPRoshan, #HappyBdayPMModi

#PMSamvadWithHealthWorkers, #IndiaPostPaymentsBank

#SashaktNariSashaktPradesh#YogiInGarhMukteshwar, #SaryuKeRam

#LucknowMahotsav2018, #PMInPrayagraj, #SwachhKumbh, #KumbhMela

#Makingofkumbh, #Kumbh2019, #YogiInKumbh, #SurakshitKumbh

#MauniAmawasya, #UPBudget2019, #MaghiPurnima, #ShahiSnan, #MahaShivratri

etc created buzz on social media.

Anuj Sayal, Social Media expert said that the way Yogi Adityanath reach has grown clearly shows that the BJP has an upper hand in managing social media. The BJP has been able to engage well with the voters in social media as well apart from its local outreach. I personally think that this elections will be a cake walk for Modi Government.

The politicos of opposition are finding it difficult to gain such popularity across social media platforms. The opposition formed mahagathbandhan and congress launched new brand Priyanka Vadra in politics but yogi Adityanath’s popularity has threatened the opposition and we can expect Yogi to have more proactive role in coming 2019 elections.