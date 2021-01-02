COW to be Declare as a “NATIONAL ANIMAL”

Hyderabad: As a part of sacred spirit and aim, demand for the cow to be declared as “NATIONAL ANIMAL” conducting “Gau-Sadak Bandh”, on 8th January 2021, at L B NAGAR X ROADS, HYDERABAD is conducted under the supervision of Yuga Tulasi Foundation Chairman and TTD Board Member: “Sri Kollisetti Shiva Kumar”, as on part of continuity of his programmes held in same as “Gau-Nirahara Deeksha”, “Gau-Mahapada Yatra” from Hyderabad to Yadadri, “Gau-Shankhavaram”, hence the Founder of “Sri Kalabhairava Prachara Samsthan” & “Mayukha” Organisations, also Spritual & Civic Lives, Sri Chandraswamy, is hereby supporting this maha sankalpa and raising his voice and to all priests and spiritual gurus to participate and make the programme a grand successful event.

Brahmin is one who has either realised his oneness with Brahman, the Absolute or one who has dedicated his life to pursuit the realisation. In the same way Cow is a spiritual founder and meaning of harmony representing health and wealth. Where the Brahmins and Cows are worshipped there lies the wealth and prosperity of the nation. Hence all the Spiritual devotees, Gurus and Priests Who are performing holy rituals put your step ahead in protecting Cow and avoiding Cow Slaughtering where in the culture and civilization predicts the worship of Cow as “GOMATHA”, expressed by Sri Chandraswamy.

As Dharma implicit whenever followed and protected will be securing and protecting us… In the same way “GOMATHA” will enhance and enlightens our Dharma and Karma in all the means.

All the spiritual gurus of South India and all the brahmins performing holy rituals are hereby requested to pave your one day of your valuable time in stepping and raising our voices along with all family members for protecting the Cow and Status to be given for the Cow.

Sri Chandraswamy, hope that one and all to participate in this gracious programme and make it a marvellous victorious one in bringing the solicit glory for goddess GOMATHA, expressed in a press note release.