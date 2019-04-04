Dr Neeelam Gupta, President AROH Foundation receives CSR Leadership Award

Dr Neelam Gupta, President& CEO, AROH Foundation, was awarded with the prestigious CSR Leadership Award for her extraordinary contribution towards the social causes. The Award was presented at the CSR Leadership Summit organised by India CSR on 1st April, 2019 in Delhi. Rahul Roy, the renowned actor and philanthropist gave away the awards.

The Summit also held day long deliberations and reflections by the thought leaders on the 5 years of CSR mandate in India. In her address, Dr reflected upon the problems and challenges in CSR and suggested ways to overcome the challenges. She said, “After 5 years of statutory mandate, CSR in India should now emerge as a strong, unified force – collating and connecting the dots of deficiency in development and addressing them with innovations and transformative solutions at the grassroots”,

AROH Foundation, founded by Dr Gupta to realize her childhood dream of giving back to the society. Under her leadership, the Foundation is well recognized for its pioneering programmes in sectors of Education, Livelihoods, Health and Sanitation and Renewable Energy. The Foundation is contributing towards rural development and successfully implementing integrated village development programmes in more than 100villages across multiple states of India. AROH has directly benefitted more than two lakh needy persons through its various programmes during the past decade.

Dr Neelam Gupta is recognized for her extraordinary contribution towards the social causes. She has been conferred with numerous awards like ‘Shining image of India Award Gold Medal by AIESAC (All India Economy Survey Award Council) for excellent achievements, Indira Gandhi Seva Ratna Puraskar for achievements in social sector, Udyog Ratan Award by IES (Institute of Economic Studies) for individual contribution in social sector, Asia Pacific International Award by GAF, CSR Professional of the Year 2018 by CSR Times.